Falcons to sign defensive lineman Prince Emili, per report

The Atlanta Falcons are expected to sign UFL defensive tackle Prince Emili, according to a report from KPRC Houston’s Aaron Wilson.

Emili, 25, just reached the UFL championship game as a member of the San Antonio Brahmas. The Brahmas were defeated 25-0 in the championship by the Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, but Emili had a stellar season.

“Emili was a key piece to a stout San Antonio pass rush, one that led the league in sacks in the regular season,” wrote James Larsen of PFNewsroom.com. “Prince posted 21 tackles, two TFL’s, and three sacks this year for the Brahmas.”

In 2022, Emili appeared in two games for the Buffalo Bills, recording three combined tackles and one pass defended. The 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive tackle later took his talents to the UFL and now has another chance to make an NFL roster.

The Falcons have already added several interior defenders to their 90-man roster this offseason, but Emili is a talented young player who deserves a shot in the NFL.

