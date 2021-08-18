Falcons sign defensive lineman Eli Ankou

The Atlanta Falcons had to cut their roster down to a minimum of 85 players on Tuesday, but the team had one open spot and used it to bring back defensive lineman Eli Ankou.

Ankou, 27, originally signed with the Falcons back in March but was released a few weeks ago. He would go on to land with the Buffalo Bills for a short stint. After being cut by the Bills, Ankou now returns to Atlanta hoping to catch on this time.

We have signed DL Eli Ankou. https://t.co/tnIgHMtrQJ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 18, 2021

The former UCLA standout has appeared in 27 games (two starts), racking up 31 tackles (16 solo), 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hits.

