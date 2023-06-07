Falcons sign defensive lineman Carlos Davis

The Atlanta Falcons added another piece to their defensive line, signing free agent Carlos Davis to the roster on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2, 320-pound defensive tackle was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Davis appeared in just one game last season, recording his first career sack in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Falcons signed DL Carlos Davis. Davis played in 12 games for Pittsburgh with one sack over the last three seasons. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) June 7, 2023

Davis replaces Falcons defensive lineman Jalen Dalton, who was released in a corresponding move on Wednesday. Atlanta also signed second-round pick Matthew Bergeron on Tuesday evening.

Check out Atlanta’s updated 90-man roster as the team goes through its third week of organized team activities.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire