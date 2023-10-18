Falcons sign DB Micah Abernathy to 53-man roster

The Atlanta Falcons made a surprise move on Tuesday by releasing safety Jaylinn Hawkins from the 53-man roster. Hawkins started 16 games last season but was replaced by Jessie Bates in the starting lineup this year.

Taking Hawkins’ spot on the roster is safety Micah Abernathy. The practice squad defender was elevated for last week’s game against the Commanders, and now is officially part of the 53-man roster going into Week 7.

Head coach Arthur Smith talked about releasing Hawkins on Wednesday. “I have a lot of respect for Hawk,” said Smith. “I wish him the best in [the] future.”

Arthur Smith on releasing Jaylinn Hawkins: "I have a lot of respect for Hawk. I wish him the best in future." … "Circumstances change." Added it's an opportunity for someone like Micah Abernathy. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) October 18, 2023

Check out the team’s updated 53-man roster and practice squad going into Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Falcons Week 7 depth chart

Rooftop shot of Campbell sack

Falcons updated 53-man roster

Falcons Week 6 PFF grades

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire