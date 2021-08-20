The Falcons have made a pair of moves at tight end.

Atlanta announced on Friday that the team has signed David Wells and placed Ryan Becker on injured reserve.

Wells was most recently with the Patriots, spending the first few weeks of this year’s training camp in New England. He played a handful of snaps in the Patriots’ preseason opener against Washington. Wells previously has spent time with the Chiefs and Cowboys since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State.

Becker signed with the Falcons in April. He initially signed with the Cardinals as a college free agent out of SMU last year. He caught one pass for eight yards last week against Tennessee.

Falcons sign David Wells, place Ryan Becker on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk