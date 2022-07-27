Falcons sign Darrion Daniels

The Falcons have signed defensive lineman Darrion Daniels, the team announced Wednesday.

Daniels entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020, signing with the 49ers. He spent most of the past two seasons on San Francisco’s practice squad.

He played in four games as a rookie, seeing action on 66 defensive snaps, and Daniels made four tackles.

Daniels did not appear in a regular-season game in 2021.

He played four seasons at Oklahoma State and finished his college career at Nebraska and totaled 91 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

