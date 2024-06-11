Falcons sign cornerback Harrison Hand, cut Anthony Sao

The Atlanta Falcons signed cornerback Harrison Hand on Tuesday afternoon while releasing undrafted free agent Anthony Sao in a corresponding transaction.

Hand, 25, was originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft. The former Temple standout appeared in 14 games for the Vikings during his rookie season, recording 14 solo tackles, three passes defended, and one interception.

In 2021, Hand appeared in nine games but was later released during the offseason. After spending some time on the New York Giants practice squad in 2022, Hand signed in Chicago where he appeared in four games for the Bears.

