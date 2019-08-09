Falcons sign Chase Middleton, waive Hamp Cheevers

The Falcons announced they agreed to terms with linebacker Chase Middleton on Friday.

The team waived defensive back Hamp Cheevers in a corresponding move.

Middleton spent a few days with the Texans in May after signing as an undrafted free agent.

In four seasons at Georgia State, Middleton played 48 games and made 191 career tackles, including 8.5 for loss, an interception and six pass breakups.

The Falcons signed Cheevers on Aug. 2. He originally signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College.

The Titans waived Cheevers following the rookie minicamp this spring.