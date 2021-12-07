Falcons to sign CB Cornell Armstrong to practice squad

The Atlanta Falcons lost starting cornerback Fabian Moreau to an ankle injury during Sunday’s 30-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Head coach Arthur Smith wasn’t sure about Moreau’s status for Week 14 when asked about it on Monday, but it appears the team is signing another cornerback to the practice squad.

Free agent Cornell Armstrong will be added to the Falcons’ practice squad, according to his agent, Brett Tessler:

The Atlanta Falcons are signing my client Cornell Armstrong (CB, Southern Miss) to their practice squad. Former 6th round pick of the Dolphins is in his fourth season and was injured this preseason with the Texans. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) December 7, 2021

Armstrong, 26, played at Southern Miss before being drafted in the sixth round by the Miami Dolphins in 2018. After playing 15 games with the Dolphins as a rookie, he spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Houston Texans.

Primarily used on special teams, Armstrong has recorded 12 tackles (11 solo) over the past three seasons.

