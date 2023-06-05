Falcons sign CB Breon Borders, release Jamal Peters

The Atlanta Falcons signed free-agent cornerback Breon Borders and released defensive back Jamal Peters, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

Borders, 27, has played for six different teams, including Tennessee and Chicago, since entering the league as an undrafted free agent. The former Duke Blue Devil has appeared in 32 career games, racking up 35 solo tackles, one interception and seven passes defended.

We've signed Breon Borders — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 5, 2023

