Falcons sign Carlos Davis

The Falcons have a new member of their defensive line.

The team announced the signing of defensive tackle Carlos Davis on Wednesday. Defensive lineman Jalen Dalton was waived in a corresponding move.

Davis was a 2020 seventh-round pick and he appeared in 12 games for the Steelers over the last three seasons. Davis had 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack in those contests.

Dalton had 13 tackles in seven games for the Falcons last season.

The Falcons have also added Calais Campbell, David Onyemata, and Joe Gaziano to a defensive line that already included Grady Jarrett, Ta'Quon Graham, Eddie Goldman, and Timmy Horne.

