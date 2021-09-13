If you blinked, you might not have known he was gone.

The Falcons have re-signed linebacker Brandon Copeland a day after releasing him.

The move was likely a salary maneuver, as Copeland is a veteran player with more than four years of experience.

Copeland signed with Atlanta back in March after spending last season with New England. He missed much of the season with a torn pectoral muscle but did appear in six games with four starts.

Copeland entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2013 but didn’t appear in his first regular-season game until 2015 with the Lions. He played 32 games for Detroit before signing with the Jets and playing two seasons for them.

Copeland has 7.0 career sacks in 66 games with 18 starts.

Falcons re-sign Brandon Copeland originally appeared on Pro Football Talk