Falcons sign Bless Austin

The Falcons have added a defensive back.

Atlanta signed Bless Austin, the team announced on Monday.

Austin was a Jets sixth-round pick in 2019 and spent his first two seasons with the franchise. He appeared in seven games with six starts as a rookie, recording four passes defensed and a forced fumble. In 2020, he played 11 games with 10 starts and again recorded four passes defensed and a forced fumble.

The Jets waived Austin at the start of the 2021 regular season and he ended up signing with the Seahawks. He appeared in 11 games with one start that year.

While Austin signed with the Broncos in the spring of 2022, he didn’t make the club’s 53-man roster. He didn’t join another team last year.