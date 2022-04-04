Falcons sign Beau Brinkley

The Falcons have found a new long snapper.

The team announced the signing of Beau Brinkley on Monday afternoon. It’s a one-year deal for Brinkley in Atlanta.

Long snapper became a need for the Falcons when Josh Harris signed with the Chargers last month. He’d spent the last 10 seasons with the team.

Brinkley spent his first nine seasons with the Titans and appeared in every game for the first eight of his years in Tennessee. He only played seven games in 2020, though, and his 2021 playing time was limited to three games with the Cardinals. Brinkley has been credited with 33 tackles in 138 career games.

