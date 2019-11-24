Falcons sign Austin Larkin

The Falcons announced the signing of defensive end Austin Larkin to the 53-player roster.

He takes the roster spot of offensive lineman Sean Harlow, whom they waived Friday.

Larkin originally signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 draft.

The Purdue alum played for the San Antonio Commandeers of the Alliance of American Football last spring.

He has had three stints on the Falcons’ practice squad this season.

Larkin has never appeared in an NFL game.