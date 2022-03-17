Falcons re-sign Anthony Rush, Colby Gossett

The Falcons announced a handful of signings on Thursday, including two new deals for returning members of the 2021 team.

Defensive tackle Anthony Rush and guar Colby Gossett have both re-signed with the team. It’s a one-year deal for both players.

Rush started six of the 10 games he played for the Falcons in 2021. He had 19 tackles and a forced fumble and also appeared in two games for the Titans during the year.

Gossett appeared in 14 games after being claimed off of waivers from the Browns last year. He also played in five games for the Cardinals in 2018.

In addition to holding onto those two players, the Falcons announced that they’ve signed defensive back Teez Tabor and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson.

