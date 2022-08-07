Falcons sign Abdullah Anderson

The Falcons have signed defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson, the team announced Sunday.

Anderson, 26, played three games for Green Bay last season. He made two tackles, while playing 49 snaps on defense and 12 on special teams.

The Bears signed Anderson as an undrafted free agent out of Bucknell in 2018. He played six games for Chicago in 2019 and made four tackles and a sack.

He appeared in one game with the Vikings in 2020.

In his 10-game career, Anderson has six tackles and a sack.

