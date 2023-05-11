Falcons sign 7th-round pick DeMarcco Hellams

The Atlanta Falcons have now inked two members of their 2023 NFL draft class. First pick Bijan Robinson signed a four-year, $21.96 contract, according to Ian Rapoport, while seventh-round pick DeMarcco Hellams has signed a four-year, $3.94 million deal, according to his agent.

Hellams, a versatile safety out of the University of Alabama, got a $16,300 signing bonus. Take a look at the rookie’s contract terms below, per Spotrac.

DeMarcco Hellams Contract

Year

Base Salary

Signing

Cap Hit

Dead Cap

Yearly Cash

2023

$750,000

$26,575

$776,575

($106,300)

$856,300

2024

$915,000

$26,575

$941,575

($79,725)

$915,000

2025

$1,030,000

$26,575

$1,056,575

($53,150)

$1,030,000

2026

$1,145,000

$26,575

$1,171,575

($26,575)

$1,145,000

Total

$3,840,000

$106,300

$3,946,300

As for Robinson, he’s eligible for a fifth-year option since he was drafted in the first round. This leaves four unsigned rookies from Atlanta’s 2023 NFL draft class.

