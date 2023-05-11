Falcons sign 7th-round pick DeMarcco Hellams
The Atlanta Falcons have now inked two members of their 2023 NFL draft class. First pick Bijan Robinson signed a four-year, $21.96 contract, according to Ian Rapoport, while seventh-round pick DeMarcco Hellams has signed a four-year, $3.94 million deal, according to his agent.
Hellams, a versatile safety out of the University of Alabama, got a $16,300 signing bonus. Take a look at the rookie’s contract terms below, per Spotrac.
DeMarcco Hellams Contract
Year
Base Salary
Signing
Cap Hit
Dead Cap
Yearly Cash
2023
$750,000
$26,575
$776,575
($106,300)
$856,300
2024
$915,000
$26,575
$941,575
($79,725)
$915,000
2025
$1,030,000
$26,575
$1,056,575
($53,150)
$1,030,000
2026
$1,145,000
$26,575
$1,171,575
($26,575)
$1,145,000
Total
$3,840,000
$106,300
$3,946,300
As for Robinson, he’s eligible for a fifth-year option since he was drafted in the first round. This leaves four unsigned rookies from Atlanta’s 2023 NFL draft class.
