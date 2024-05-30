Falcons sign 4th-round pick Brandon Dorlus to rookie contract
The Atlanta Falcons signed defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus to his rookie contract on Thursday afternoon. Dorlus, a fourth-round pick out of Oregon, was considered good value at pick No. 109. The versatile interior lineman was ranked as the 65th overall player on the Pro Football Focus big board.
Dorlus was one of four defensive linemen drafted by Atlanta, along with Ruke Orhorhoro, Bralen Trice and Zion Logue. This group will help the team replace veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who tied for the team lead in sacks last season.
“Though a bit of a tweener, Dorlus has 3-4 and 4-3 versatility with a strong power profile to be a rotational player and potential spot starter,” PFF wrote about Dorlus in its pre-draft player profile.
The Falcons have signed seven of their eight selections from the 2024 NFL draft. Only first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. remains unsigned as we head into June.
Check out highlights of Dorlus at Oregon, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below.
.@brandon_dorlus led @oregonfootball in:
🦆 Sacks
🦆 Pass Breakups
That's versatility#NFLDraft: NFLN, ABC, ESPN pic.twitter.com/MUkv0HAM1Q
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 27, 2024
