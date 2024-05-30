Advertisement

Falcons sign 4th-round pick Brandon Dorlus to rookie contract

matt urben
·4 min read

The Atlanta Falcons signed defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus to his rookie contract on Thursday afternoon. Dorlus, a fourth-round pick out of Oregon, was considered good value at pick No. 109. The versatile interior lineman was ranked as the 65th overall player on the Pro Football Focus big board.

Dorlus was one of four defensive linemen drafted by Atlanta, along with Ruke Orhorhoro, Bralen Trice and Zion Logue. This group will help the team replace veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who tied for the team lead in sacks last season.

“Though a bit of a tweener, Dorlus has 3-4 and 4-3 versatility with a strong power profile to be a rotational player and potential spot starter,” PFF wrote about Dorlus in its pre-draft player profile.

The Falcons have signed seven of their eight selections from the 2024 NFL draft. Only first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. remains unsigned as we head into June.

Check out highlights of Dorlus at Oregon, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below.

CB: Patrick Peterson

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

CB: Xavien Howard

© (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

CB: Adoree' Jackson

© Kevin R. Wexler - The Record / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share this

image

gallery

CB: Stephon Gilmore

© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

S: Justin Simmons

© Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Share this

image

gallery

S: Jamal Adams

© Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

S Quandre Diggs

© Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

EDGE: Charles Harris

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share this

image

gallery

DL: Carl Lawson

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL: Emmanuel Ogbah

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL: Yannick Ngakoue

© Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL: Calais Campbell

© Mike Christy/Getty Images

Share this

image

gallery

DL: Jerry Hughes

© Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share this

image

gallery

WR: Hunter Renfrow

© Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

WR: Michael Thomas

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR: Mecole Hardman

© Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR: Russell Gage

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

RB: Kareem Hunt

© Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Share this

image

gallery

RB: Cam Akers

© Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Share this

image

gallery

TE: Logan Thomas

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire