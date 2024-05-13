Falcons sign 2nd-round draft pick Ruke Orhorhoro to rookie deal

The Atlanta Falcons signed second-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro to his rookie contract, the team announced on Monday. Five of the team’s eight draft picks are now under contract.

The Falcons traded up eight spots to get Orhorhoro in the second round. Atlanta acquired pick No. 35 from Indianapolis in exchange for its second-round pick (No. 35) and a third-round pick (No. 79).

Orhorhoro should get meaningful reps this season due to his versatility to play multiple spots up front. The Clemson standout was one of the most athletic prospects in the entire class, earning an elite relative athletic score of 9.92.

Quarterback Michael Penix, edge rusher Bralen Trice and defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus are the only remaining unsigned members of the team’s 2024 NFL draft class.

Atlanta added four other players to the roster on Monday, signing tight end Ross Dwelley, wide receiver Dylan Drummond, defensive lineman Bradlee Anae and defensive back Dane Cruikshank.

