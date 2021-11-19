Falcons shut out by Patriots: 7 takeaways from TNF matchup

The Atlanta Falcons followed up last week’s lopsided loss to the Cowboys with an even bigger dud against the Patriots on Thursday Night Football. The normally calm Matt Ryan looked more agitated than Philip Rivers when he used to play against Jay Cutler. Arthur Smith’s offense crashed and burned and a promising defensive performance went to waste as the team fell to 4-6 on the season.

Here are seven takeaways from the Falcons’ 25-0 loss to the Patriots in Week 11.

Ryan's rough day

Ryan definitely didn’t play his best football and frequently held onto the ball too long resulting in sacks against New England’s talented front seven. There’s more than enough blame to go around, however. The Falcons QB was clearly frustrated with the constant pressure up the gut and lack of separation from the wide receivers. When his receivers did get open, they were either running the wrong route or tipping balls up for the Patriots. Ryan’s two interceptions were ugly, although both Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks would throw interceptions of their own in relief of Atlanta’s QB1.

Rookie battle: Kyle Pitts vs. Mac Jones

Pitts was pretty much invisible outside of one play in the first half. He finished with three catches on five targets for 29 yards. On the other side, Patriots QB Mac Jones didn’t have an amazing day but completed a high percentage of his passes and did just enough to get a win. Had the Falcons’ offense been able to do anything at all in the second half, this game could have been close as Jones struggled to put the game out of reach until late in the fourth quarter.

Ollison earns more touches

Qadree Ollison had a few nice runs early, and was averaging 5.6 yards per carry in the first half. It wasn’t like the offensive line was getting any push either. The offense showed a few signs of life in the first half, however, all of that was quickly erased after one of the ugliest second-half performances we’ve ever seen. Ollison finished with 34 rushing yards. He deserves more playing time in the upcoming weeks.

Penalties

Atlanta committed nine penalties for a total of 72 yards on Thursday night. This was nothing new and if you’re going to play sloppy football, it better not be against a Bill Belichick-coached team. From holding penalties to false starts, this was a day in which the Falcons’ lack of discipline really came back to bite them.

Defense played to win

When you see 25-0 score, it’s usually a sign that a team struggled on both sides of the ball. That wasn’t necessarily the case on Thursday night, though, as the Falcons’ defense fought to keep the team in the game despite getting no help from the offense. What ended up feeling like a blowout in a lot of ways was still a two-possession game in the fourth quarter. A.J. Terrell’s interception gave Atlanta the ball in good field position down by just 13 points, but the offense couldn’t take advantage.

Arthur Smith stays optimistic

Smith has not shied away from the blame when his team hasn’t played up to par this season, and he again took accountability after the game. This time, though, he offered a glimmer of hope and pointed out that there are still seven games left.

“We’re going to play seven more games and as bad as this feels, a lot of things can happen in seven games,” said Smith on Thursday night.

What's next for Falcons?

In Week 12, the Falcons take on the Jacksonville Jaguars and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence on the road. This should present the chance for Atlanta to get a redemption victory. After two losses to playoff teams, perhaps the Falcons will be ready for Urban Meyer’s 2-7 Jaguars. Lawrence has played well in recent weeks and Jacksonville is 2-3 at home this season.

