Falcons shut down facility after positive COVID-19 tests

Out of an abundance of caution following one new positive test, we have made the decision to stop all in-person work at IBM Performance Field Thursday and will conduct all operations virtually.
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 15, 2020
The Falcons have closed their facility after multiple players reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting.
Falcons are shutting down their facility after multiple positive tests, sources tell ESPN.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020
Atlanta will be holding a virtual practice on Thursday instead, but this is a bad sign for the team’s Week 6 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Related
NFL cancels 2021 Pro Bowl due to COVID-19 issues
40 names to watch for Falcons GM and head coach in 2021
Falcons Injury Report: Julio Jones held out of practice on Wednesday
Falcons RB Todd Gurley named NFL Ground Player of the Week