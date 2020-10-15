Falcons shut down facility after positive COVID-19 tests

Matt Urben


The Falcons have closed their facility after multiple players reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting.


Atlanta will be holding a virtual practice on Thursday instead, but this is a bad sign for the team’s Week 6 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

