Falcons showing interest in Florida TE Kyle Pitts

The Falcons hold the No. 4 selection in the 2021 NFL draft and could very well use it on the best non-quarterback prospect in this year's class. After his pro day on Wednesday, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts met with the Falcons and it sounds like the team could be interested in the surefire top-10 pick.