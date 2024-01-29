Falcons set time for Raheem Morris’ introductory press conference

The Atlanta Falcons have set the date for head coach Raheem Morris‘ introductory press conference. According to team reporter Tori McElhaney, Morris will be introduced next Monday, February 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

However, the official time of the press conference has yet to be determined.

Raheem Morris’ introductory press conference will be Monday, Feb. 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The exact time has yet to be announced. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) January 29, 2024

The Falcons have received mostly positive reviews for hiring Morris despite passing on him for their head coach opening in 2021. The team was given a “B-minus” grade from CBS Sports, but many around the NFL, including Kyle Shanahan, Mike Tomlin and Jalen Ramsey have raved about Morris’ coaching ability.

Atlanta is expected to retain running backs coach Michael Pitre and special teams coordinator Marquice Williams.

