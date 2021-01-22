New Falcons head coach continues to round out his coaching staff, as Atlanta is set to hire Dwayne Ledford as offensive line coach, according to multiple reports.

Ledford has served as Louisville’s offensive coordinator/offensive line coach since 2019. He was NC State’s offensive line coach from 2016-2018 and spent the 2012-2015 seasons at Appalachian State.

Ledford spent seven seasons in the league as a center, playing nine career games. He got his start in coaching as a North Carolina assistant in 2005, where Smith was a senior guard.

Falcons set to hire Dwayne Ledford as offensive line coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk