Falcons will send representatives to Justin Fields’ second pro day

Deen Worley
·1 min read
According to a report by Albert Breer of the MMQB, the Atlanta Falcons are planning to send three representatives to Columbus for Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields’ second pro day.

When Fields first had his pro day back on March 30, the Falcons’ new general manager and head coach, Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith, were on hand to watch — along with offensive coordinator Dave Ragone.

Fields, who started his career at the University of Georgia, threw for over 5,300 yards at Ohio State and accounted for over 60 passing touchdowns with only nine interceptions. The Atlanta native will look to impress the Falcons’ brass enough to select him with the No. 4 overall pick and play for the team he grew up supporting.

Not only will Fields have a second pro day, but North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance is also set to have his second showcase next Monday. Expect the Falcons to be there as well.

