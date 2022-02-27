Falcons select WR, QB in Draft Wire’s new mock

The Super Bowl was just two weeks ago, but it’s been seven weeks since the Atlanta Falcons lost to the New Orleans Saints in their season finale.

On the bright side, the NFL scouting combine kicks off March 1 and the Falcons have a top-10 pick for the second year in a row. Our friends over at Draft Wire released a pre-combine mock draft in which Atlanta adds two major pieces on offense.

Let’s take a look at all four projected Falcons picks.

Round 1 (No. 8): WR Drake London - USC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

“The Falcons have needs all over the place, but their biggest might be at wide receiver, especially if Calvin Ridley ends up playing elsewhere in 2022, writes Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling. “London’s impressive physical traits would immediately make him Matt Ryan’s No. 1 receiver, and a dynamic pairing with tight end Kyle Pitts.”

London is a player we expect to see projected to the Falcons a lot more as we get closer to draft day simply because he’s considered a top-10 talent at the team’s weakest position. If Ridley isn’t around next season, London should firmly be in play for Atlanta.

Round 2 (No. 43): QB Desmond Ridder - Cincinnati

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder threw for 30 touchdowns and over 3,300 yards during the team’s stellar 2021 campaign. During four years as a starter for the Bearcats, Ridder accounted for 115 total touchdowns (87 passing, 28 rushing), and never threw more than nine interceptions in a season. We know the Falcons are rolling with Matt Ryan in 2022, but his long-term future is less certain and team owner Arthur Blank recently talked about the need for a succession plan.

Round 2 (No. 58): EDGE Myjai Sanders - Cincinnati

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-Imagn Content Services, LLC

It’s back-to-back Bearcats for the Falcons in round two of Easterling’s mock. Using this pick that the team acquired in the Julio Jones trade last offseason, Atlanta lands a first-round talent here at No. 58. Sanders is a guy that could easily be a mid-to-late first-rounder in a lot of drafts. However, this year’s class is very deep at edge rusher, which bodes well for the Falcons after releasing Dante Fowler Jr. last week. Landing a player like Sanders in round two would be a home run for Terry Fontenot.

Round 3 (No. 74): DB Kerby Joseph - Illinois

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons need another safety, if not two, in this upcoming draft. While we still don’t know what GM Terry Fontenot’s plan is for free agency, both Erik Harris and Duron Harmon are free agents. Atlanta still has Jaylinn Hawkins, who could potentially move into a starting role, but Richie Grant performed best when moved to the nickel last season. Kerby Joseph had an impressive five interceptions for Illinois last season, while recording a sack and three fumble recoveries.

