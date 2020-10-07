Falcons select a QB at pick No. 2 in Draft Wire’s new mock

Following an 0-4 start, it’s more likely that the Atlanta Falcons will be picking in the top-five in the 2021 NFL Draft than they are to make the 2020 playoffs.

The Falcons are currently slated to land the No. 2 overall pick, which would give them plenty of options. Edge rusher, safety and cornerback are arguably the team’s biggest needs, but a new mock draft has Atlanta going in a different direction.

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling is projecting the team to draft Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in his latest 2021 mock. Here’s an excerpt on the Falcons’ selection of Fields:

Another team with more immediate needs than quarterback, but Matt Ryan is 36 years old, and the Falcons don’t have a long-term successor lined up yet. If they end up picking this high, they’ll need to give strong consideration to taking advantage of the opportunity to sit a talented passer like Fields behind Ryan for a season, while using the rest of the draft and free agency to fill the more glaring holes on the current roster.

A lot can happen before the team’s next draft day, but unless the Falcons get things on track soon, a high draft pick is about all the fans have to look forward too.

