Falcons select Kyle Pitts in PFF’s final mock draft

Deen Worley
·2 min read
The NFL draft is just days away and with the No. 4 pick, the Atlanta Falcons have the ability to really shake up how the rest of the first round plays out. Many are predicting the pick to be a quarterback, while others think it will be an offensive playmaker.

Eric Eager and George Chahrouri of Pro Football Focus project the Falcons to select Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, giving the following reasoning in their latest mock draft:

“In a perfect world, the Falcons would trade out of this spot. However, there doesn’t seem to be the biggest market for Trey Lance, and Pitts represents a player whose potential value over replacement is bigger than any other in the draft, barring quarterbacks. The Falcons are not going to fix their defense or offensive line with one player, but they could take their passing game to the next level with Pitts, which is why, absent Fields being available or a trade, this is the right pick.”

It’s traditionally unheard of for a team to select a tight end this high in the NFL draft. However, considering how effective offenses can be with a true difference-maker in between the seams, Atlanta would be adding a different dimension to the passing game.

This move could also spell the end of Hayden Hurst’s time with the Falcons because the team has yet to pick up his fifth-year option. Atlanta has until May 3 to decide what to do with Hurst and wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Hurst would cost the Falcons $5.4 million in cap space in 2022 due to his limited playing time in Baltimore.

While $5.4 million doesn’t sound like a lot, with more free agents to sign and another year of depleted cap space, the Falcons will need every dollar they can get next offseason.

