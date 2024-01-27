Falcons seek interview with LSU co-offensive coordinator Cortez Hankton

The Falcons have requested an interview with LSU co-offensive coordinator Cortez Hankton, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday evening. Hankton, 43, is a former NFL wide receiver who joined the LSU football staff in 2022 as passing-game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Hankton, who was recently promoted to co-offensive coordinator, has helped the Tigers offense take off under Jayden Daniels. Many like the Falcons as a potential landing spot for Daniels, and it would make a lot of sense for Atlanta to hire someone like Hankton for offensive coordinator.

The #Falcons have requested to interview #LSU co-offensive coordinator Cortez Hankton for their vacant OC job under Raheem Morris, sources say. He helped develop Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas, two potential 1st round picks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2024

The Falcons are reportedly interested in Rams quarterbacks coach/passing-game coordinator Zac Robinson for their offensive coordinator vacancy. Robinson worked with head coach Raheem Morris in Los Angeles. The team was also linked to Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde.

