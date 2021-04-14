Falcons scouting profile: Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard

While looking for a primary long-term solution at running back, the Atlanta Falcons should consider the highly productive Chuba Hubbard. They might be able to get him much lower than expected, but he could provide more than what his draft position would suggest. Hubbard would be a great fit for the zone-based blocking scheme that Arthur Smith runs.

RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State University

Size: 6-foot-0", 210 pounds Stats and Awards 2020: 7 Games Played, 133 Carries, 625 Yards, 5 Touchdowns, 8 Catches, 52 Yards, 1 Touchdown, Second-team All-Big 12 2019: 13 Games Played, 328 Carries, 2,094 Yards, 21 Touchdowns, 23 Catches, 198 Yards, 2 Kick Returns, 42 Yards, Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, First-team All-American, First-team All-Big 12, John Cornish Trophy winner 2018: 13 Games Played, 124 Carries, 740 Yards, 7 Touchdowns, 22 Catches, 229 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 23 Kick Returns, 510 Yards 2017: Redshirted

Highlights vs. Texas

Strengths

When building a zone-running back prototype, Clinton Portis springs to mind as an athletic comparison for Hubbard on film. He's got similar size and his 4.48 speed in the 40 after an injury didn't show his full explosiveness. Hubbard shows a ton of speed on field and has exceptional lateral ability when he's fully healthy. Hubbard has excellent vision while running the ball in both inside and outside zone schemes. He's able to read his keys and maximize his footwork to find the right holes. His balance on the way to the hole and through it is impressive. He's also able to absorb hits and has great contact balance. His power in the hole is more than one would expect for a speed back like him. The versatility Hubbard brings is exceptional as well. He's got the elusiveness once he's in the open field to be a scary-good receiving option for a team. He also could be a motion-to-the-slot type receiver at running back that could hurt teams in multiple ways. His discipline within the scheme is also to be commended.

Weaknesses

Hubbard's biggest weaknesses come when he's running the ball in gap and power-style blocking schemes. He has trouble finding the hole if it's not where it's intended to be. His fumble issues and pass protection are weaknesses, but they can be worked on with time. His biggest issue is his injury history as he's battled lower leg injuries throughout his college career.

Leadership

It's easy to see what kind of worker Hubbard is off the field when the consistent improvement was there every season on the field. He's also someone who fights for yards consistently and tries to always get a touchdown when he can. He's definitely someone who would fit into a locker room of veteran talent. Hubbard was a captain for the Cowboys for multiple games.

NFL Stylistic Comparison/Best Case Scenario: Tevin Coleman

Tevin Coleman

Tevin Coleman is one of the best backs in the NFL when it comes to catching the ball out of the backfield and aligning in the slot as another weapon. Hubbard looks like he has the same kind of strengths and weaknesses that Coleman has. He's a great zone scheme back who fits in well as a third down running back but also has receiving skills. Only drawback is injury history.

How Hubbard would fit into the Falcons’ plans

The Falcons could probably wait until the third day of the draft to select Hubbard. But in doing so, they might end up with the best running back out of this class for the long term. Hubbard had insane production in college in a scheme similar to what Arthur Smith runs. He would start out as a third-down back, but could eventually become the main guy.

