Falcons scouting profile: Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson

After signing free agent Mike Davis to a two-year deal, the Atlanta Falcons need a long-term option at running back. Jaret Patterson could be that guy without having to invest a ton of money or draft capital. He’s a boom-or-bust prospect that could be the next great NFL draft steal if he lands in the right situation.

RB Jaret Patterson, University of Buffalo

Size: 5-foot-7, 195 pounds Stats and Awards 2020: 6 Games Played, 141 Carries, 1,072 Yards, 19 Touchdowns, First Team All-MAC, MAC Offensive Player of the Year 2019: 13 Games Played, 322 Carries, 1,799 Yards, 19 Touchdowns, 13 Catches, 209 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 1 Kick Return, 16 Yards, First Team All-MAC 2018: 14 Games Played, 183 Carries, 1,013 Yards, 14 Touchdowns, 7 Catches, 62 Yards, MAC Freshman of the Year, Bahamas Bowl MVP, Second-Team All-MAC

Highlights vs. Kent State

Strengths

Patterson's best traits come from his vision and ability to find the right holes to attack. He's able to go off-script if the designed play isn't there. His footwork is also a huge asset, and he uses it to hit holes hard and power through defenses. Patterson's balance is exceptional as well, which gives him power and leverage. He's hard to take down because of his low center of gravity, and rarely takes the nasty hits that knock him out of games. Patterson has no trouble playing through injuries. His ability to cut on a dime is also extremely useful, especially in zone-schemed runs. On top of that, Patterson has good ball security and is able to hold on no matter how big the guy is that's hitting him. His fumbles in college only happened from well-timed punches by the defenders. And his ability to evade those defenders makes it even tougher for them to knock the ball out.

Weaknesses

Size is a big question for Patterson. He's also not the fastest back, running just a hair faster than a 4.60 in the 40-yard dash. His play shows that as well. As a pass blocker, he has trouble because he doesn't have the proper experience in those situations. He doesn't contribute much as a receiver either. While Patterson's skill set should make him a weapon in the passing game, he's just not quite there yet.

Leadership

Patterson is an ideal fit for any team off the field. He's one of the hardest workers in the weight and film rooms by all accounts. He always fights for yards on every play. This sometimes backfires, because he seems to always go for the touchdown regardless of where he's at on the field. He was a captain for Buffalo and would fit in well in the Falcons' running back room.

NFL Stylistic Comparison/Best Case Scenario: Doug Martin

Doug Martin was another compact runner who lacked elite speed but was highly productive in college. Both were zone runners with a knack for the end zone. Ultimately, Martin had some off-the-field issues that ended his NFL career. Patterson doesn't have these same concerns, however, and could be one of the steals of this year's draft class.

How Patterson would fit into the Falcons’ plans

The Falcons could easily select him in the mid-to-late rounds of the NFL draft and have a competitive player to eventually start for the team. Patterson would ideally compete as a third-down back with Ito Smith and Qadree Ollison, but he could be the primary back if all goes well for him. Plus, Patterson's kick return and special teams contributions would help him earn an early roster spot.

