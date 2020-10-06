Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins being evaluated for head injury

The Atlanta Falcons secondary is running out of reinforcements.

After Damontae Kazee left the game due to an Achilles injury, rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins was taken to the locker room to be further evaluated for a head injury. His return to Monday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers is questionable.

The loss of Kazee and Hawkins at safety would be coupled with the absences of Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen. Neal is out due to a hamstring injury while Allen is absent due to an elbow injury. Kazee and Hawkins had started in their places against the Packers.

Sharrod Neasman and Jamal Carter would be the only two remaining safeties on the roster for Atlanta should Hawkins be unable to return.

Update 10:53 p.m. ET: Hawkins has been ruled out for the rest of the game due to a concussion.

