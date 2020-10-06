Falcons safety Damontae Kazee carted off field with foot injury

Matt Urben

Falcons safety Damontae Kazee appeared to hurt his lower ankle/foot after a play in the second quarter of the team’s Monday night matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

He was carted off shortly after, per ESPN’s Vaughn McClure.


Atlanta is already hurting at safety with both starters Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal out entering the game. The Packers currently lead the Falcons, 13-3, in the final minutes of the second quarter.

