Falcons will work out safeties on Tuesday

The Falcons lost safety Keanu Neal for the season when he tore his Achilles during Sunday’s loss to the Colts and the team will look at outside options as they move forward without him.

Kemal Ishmael replaced Neal on Sunday and will be part of the plan to fill in for him in the future, but head coach Dan Quinn said replacing all they lost won’t be done with just one player. As a result, Quinn said the team will bring in free agents for workouts on Tuesday.

Quinn didn’t mention any potential acquisitions by name. Eric Berry, T.J. McDonald and George Iloka are some familiar names who haven’t signed with teams for the 2019 season.

The Falcons also had defensive tackle Grady Jarrett leave the game with a toe injury, but Quinn indicated that they expect him back this week.