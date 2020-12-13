Falcons' Russell Gage throws one of the best WR passes you'll ever see, hitting Calvin Ridley for TD

Frank Schwab
·1 min read

Russell Gage did not play quarterback in college. Maybe he should have.

Gage, the Atlanta Falcons receiver, threw an absolute dime to Calvin Ridley on a trick play Sunday. Gage took the direct snap, waited behind the line for Ridley to run a deep route, then under some pressure he fired a pass about 45 yards downfield right on Ridley’s hands for a touchdown.

There are a few players who have converted from college quarterback to NFL receiver, like Antwaan Randle-El and Julian Edelman. You’ll see some nice passes on trick plays. But Gage’s throw is as good as any of them.

Gage did play quarterback in high school before going to LSU. He was mostly a run-first quarterback, throwing for just 740 yards and three touchdowns his final high school season. But he clearly has a pretty good arm.

Russell Gage of the Falcons threw a great TD pass on a trick play. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
