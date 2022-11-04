Falcons rule out two starters for Sunday’s game vs. Chargers

The Atlanta Falcons will be without two starters when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9. On Friday, the team ruled out cornerback A.J. Terrell and left guard Elijah Wilkinson, both of whom missed all three days of practice this week.

Terrell will miss his second game in a row with a hamstring injury. In his absence, the Falcons could look to CB Rashad Fenton, who was acquired from Kansas City in a trade at the deadline.

As for Wilkinson, he’s been battling a knee for some time. Backup center Matt Hennessy has been filling in all week at left guard, so look for him to get the start on Sunday.

Cordarrelle Patterson has been designated to return, but the Falcons will wait until Saturday to decide if they should activate him for Week 9.

