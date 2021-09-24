The Falcons will be down a starter on both sides of the ball for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Wide receiver Russell Gage and cornerback A.J. Terrell have both been ruled out on Friday. Gage has been sidelined by an ankle injury all week and Terrell is in the concussion protocol.

Olamide Zaccheaus, Christian Blake, and Tajae Sharpe will join Calvin Ridley as receiver options because Frank Darby has been ruled out with a calf injury.

T.J. Green is listed as the next corner up after Terrell on Atlanta’s depth chart. That should put him in a prominent role as the Falcons try to avoid an 0-3 start.

Falcons rule out Russell Gage, A.J. Terrell originally appeared on Pro Football Talk