Falcons rule out rookie WR Frank Darby for Week 2

The Atlanta Falcons will again have a near-perfect bill of health for their Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The lone player listed on this week’s injury report was rookie wide receiver Frank Darby, who missed Friday’s practice with a calf injury.

Falcons injury report: Frank Darby ruled out against Buccaneers:https://t.co/GfPEQEUw4z — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) September 17, 2021

Darby, a sixth-round draft pick out of Arizona State, was a healthy scratch for the Falcons during their Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The rookie wideout was limited on Thursday before sitting out Friday.

Atlanta remains a 12.5-point underdog for Sunday’s game in Tampa Bay.

Related

Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Three keys to victory for Atlanta in Week 2 Falcons HC Arthur Smith explains Kyle Pitts' goal-line absence Falcons Week 2 injury report: WR Frank Darby limited Thursday Kyle Pitts falls out of CBS Sports' rookie power rankings

List