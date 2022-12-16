Falcons rule out OL Chuma Edoga for Sunday’s game vs. the Saints
The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) have ruled up backup offensive lineman Chuma Edoga for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints (4-9). Fortunately for the Falcons, Edoga is their only player with an injury designation heading into Week 15.
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge returned to practice on Friday after missing the previous day due to illness, along with running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who was given a day off for rest on Thursday.
Check out the team’s final Week 15 injury report below.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Chuma Edoga
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Cordarrelle Patterson
Rest
–
DNP
–
KhaDarel Hodge
Illness
–
DNP
–
It’s also important to note that left guard Elijah Wilkinson has practiced this week but is still technically on injured reserve. Look for the Falcons to make a move in the next day to activate Wilkinson they intend to play him against the Saints.
