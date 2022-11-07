Falcons rule out Matt Hennessy for Thursday’s game in Carolina

The Atlanta Falcons placed left guard Elijah Wilkinson on injured reserve prior to Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, giving backup Matt Hennessy the start in Week 9. Hennessy suffered a knee injury in the second half, though, and did not return.

On Monday, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Hennessy has been ruled out for the team’s Week 10 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said Matt Hennessy is going to be OUT on Thursday against Carolina. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 7, 2022

Atlanta has a quick turnaround before Thursday’s game, which could have influenced the decision to rule out Hennessy. Backup Colby Gossett is in line to get the start at left guard in Week 10.

Gossett, 27, filled in admirably for Hennessy, earning a pass-blocking grade of 77.7 from Pro Football Focus in Week 9. Atlanta opened as a slight favorite for Thursday night’s game in Carolina.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire