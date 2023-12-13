Advertisement

Falcons rule out DL Kentavius Street vs. Panthers

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons (6-7) are expected to get several key players back from injury before this Sunday’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers (1-12). Head coach Arthur Smith sounded optimistic about the statuses of Jeff Okudah, Kaleb McGary and Nate Landman.

Defensive lineman Kentavius Street, who was having a good game against the Buccaneers before injuring his shoulder, won’t play in Week 15, per team reporter Terrin Waack. If defensive lineman David Onyemata can’t play Sunday, the Falcons defensive line could be undermanned yet again.

Check back following Wednesday’s practice for the team’s first official injury report of Week 15.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire