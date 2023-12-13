Falcons rule out DL Kentavius Street vs. Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons (6-7) are expected to get several key players back from injury before this Sunday’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers (1-12). Head coach Arthur Smith sounded optimistic about the statuses of Jeff Okudah, Kaleb McGary and Nate Landman.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on those who were inactive last week: Linebacker Nate Landman, cornerback Jeff Okudah, defensive lineman David Onyemata and offensive lineman Drew Dalman will all be at practice today, but limited. Offensive lineman Kaleb McGary is TBD, but likely… — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) December 13, 2023

Defensive lineman Kentavius Street, who was having a good game against the Buccaneers before injuring his shoulder, won’t play in Week 15, per team reporter Terrin Waack. If defensive lineman David Onyemata can’t play Sunday, the Falcons defensive line could be undermanned yet again.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith: Defensive lineman Kentavius Street is OUT this week for the Panthers rematch. — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) December 13, 2023

Check back following Wednesday’s practice for the team’s first official injury report of Week 15.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire