Falcons RT Kaleb McGary draws criticism after loss to Patriots

The Atlanta Falcons’ offense has scored just three points over the last two weeks and the issues are more complicated than any one specific problem. From a head coach still learning in his first year, to injuries that have derailed any form of continuity, and just an overall lack of talent at key areas, there’s no easy fix at this point in the season.

On Friday, Falcons reporter Jarvis Davis joined 92.9 The Game to share his thoughts on what he saw during the team’s 25-0 loss to the New England Patriots, focusing on Kaleb McGary’s rough day at right tackle.

Yo…I am about to do something I've never done before on @929TheGame at 12:20 with @TBM929 and @randymac81 Please tune in. — Jarvis Davis (@JarvisD90) November 19, 2021

“I want to call for somebody’s job,” said Davis. “I’ve never done that before. We all know who Kaleb McGary is, as far as on the field. We know exactly what he is on the field. There was something I saw, going back and watching the game, and it kind of really just bothered me, like I almost got to a point where I wanted to fight. It was the end of the second quarter, and [Matthew] Judon had sacked [Matt Ryan] — he’s on the ground. Kaleb McGary looks at Matt Ryan on the ground, turns his back on him, adjusts his shoulder pads, and just stands there as if he’s ready for the next play.”

Matt Ryan was pressured a total of 18 times and was hit or sacked eight times against New England. McGary may have been responsible for only two of these pressures, but his demeanor after the play is what caught Davis’ attention.

“My whole thing is like, Chris Lindstrom is the first guy to come help your quarterback up. It’s like a hidden rule. The hidden rule in football is if you get beat, your man sacks the quarterback, get your [explicit] back there and help your [explicit] quarterback up off the ground,” continued Davis. “That is absolutely ridiculous. It’s time for Jason Spriggs to play. Kaleb McGary doesn’t need to take another snap as a starter at right tackle for the this team.”

As passionate as Davis’ statement was, his frustration is warranted considering how poorly the line has performed.

“Matt Ryan has no chance behind this offensive line right now,” FOX announcer Joe Buck commentated after Judon’s sack on Thursday night.

Offensive line issues aren’t anything new for the Falcons. Every year, it seems like the team addresses the position only to see the same problems return. Atlanta looked to the 2019 draft to address this issue by drafting both Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary in the first round.

While Lindstrom looks like a potential building block at guard, McGary still has to prove he’s more than just a temporary option at right tackle.

