Falcons rout Raiders 43-6

The Raiders won some respect for how they went down in a Week 11 loss to the Chiefs, but that won’t be the case after their Week 12 loss to the Falcons.

Derek Carr turned the ball over four times, including a third quarter interception that Falcons linebacker Deion Jones took for a 67-yard touchdown. That put the Falcons up 23-3 and things just snowballed for the Raiders from there. The Falcons scored three more times and closed out their 43-6 win with Matt Schaub in a mop-up role.

The win moves the Falcons to 4-7 on the year. It may be too late for them to realistically make a run at the postseason, but they can play spoiler against the Saints, Buccaneers, and Chiefs down the stretch.

They certainly played that role against the Raiders. The loss drops them to 6-5 and they were already on the outside looking in at the AFC playoff picture when the week got underway. They get the Jets next weekend and a failure to find a win in that game will make their path to the postseason all the more difficult.

Carr will have to be better to get that win. He lost three fumbles on sacks to go with the interception and was 22-of-34 for 215 yards before Nathan Peterman took over for some extended garbage time work. Josh Jacobs also lost a fumble while running seven times for 27 yards, so there were issues across the offense.

They’ll have to solve them this week while the Falcons will be hoping to continue the good play they’ve turned in while winning four of their last six games.

