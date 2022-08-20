Falcons rookies and cousins DeAngelo Malone, Justin Shaffer play for family, community

ATLANTA, Ga. — Prior to the Atlanta Falcons’ preseason opener against the Detroit Lions, Angelena Jackson had a phone call to make.

She needed her son, DeAngelo Malone — Debo, as she calls him — to hear her voice before the first game of his professional career.

"I told him to bring me that quarterback," Jackson said. "Make that 'L' and get to that quarterback."

Jackson has supported her son’s football journey since he was 4 years old. And, it’s pretty easy to recognize her in the stands.

Just listen for her signature red cowbell.

"When he hears that bell, it's time to get that quarterback," Jackson said.

It’s her way of letting Malone know family is always by his side.

But Malone doesn’t need a cowbell for that during his rookie campaign with the Falcons, he just needs to look down the bench.

MTSU quarterback Asher O'Hara (10) gets sacked by Western defensive end DeAngelo Malone (10) and Western defensive tackle Ricky Barber (50) on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at MTSU.

The Falcons selected Malone and his first cousin, Justin Shaffer, in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Malone was a third-round selection out of Western Kentucky, where he recorded 34 career sacks and was Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year twice.

Shaffer was drafted in the sixth round out of Georgia. He anchored the Bulldogs' offensive line unit that won the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

"We worked very hard to get to this moment,” Malone said. “We just want to keep achieving and stacking days."

Hometown kids

For years, Malone and Shaffer dreamed of playing in the NFL together.

It all started in their hometown of Ellenwood, Georgia, a small and diverse suburb south of Atlanta. The cousins played on the same Glenwood Hill recreational team and joined forces at Cedar Grove High School. At each stop, the formidable duo gave opposing teams headaches.

Malone shined as a standout defensive end and running back. Shaffer dominated as a defensive tackle before transitioning to the offensive line.

"In high school, we always started the game on both sides of the defense," Shaffer said. "If he was the right defensive end, I was the right defensive tackle. We always played on the same side."

Cousins and teammates 🤝 pic.twitter.com/RG3OP0KWge — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 1, 2022

Alongside some notable NFL players, such as Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods, the cousins won the Georgia High School Association Division 3A state championship their senior year.

In Ellenwood, not a lot of athletes get the opportunity to reach next level. But they knew they had a shot.

"We were just fortunate enough to make it out," Malone said. "We just want to keep building this special thing going on.”

Jackson said their success is making an impact on the entire community, seeding hope and motivation in a younger generation.

"It's a long time coming, and they are making a change in the neighborhood." Jackson said. "Everybody knows they can do it because they just saw two cousins did it. They can be anything they want to be."

Falcons fit

The Falcons are rebuilding for their second season under head coach Arthur Smith. There are a lot of opportunities to make the final 53-man roster, which makes each practice rep and in-game action extremely important.

Malone was drafted for his pass rushing acumen. He is dynamic and has a quick burst off the line of scrimmage. His physicality and work ethic appeal to the Falcons coaching staff.

"He provides a lot of versatility," Falcons special teams coach Marquice Williams said. "He is a physical player. He can play in space and can run. He can block in space. Those things are attributes he brings to the table, but he is a physical and aggressive player. That is the mindset and what we are looking for on special teams."

Jun 14, 2022; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (75) works on the field during Minicamp at the Falcons Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Shaffer is also building a case for an offensive line spot. He played an important role in the Falcons’ 27-23 comeback victory over the Lions last week.

Shaffer said he is learning to clean up his technique and show off his physicality.

"In the league, everything has to be crisp and perfect," Shaffer said. "The guy across from you is getting more or just as much as you."

Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone agreed. He mentioned the offensive line has received that message and taken steps as a group under their position coach, Dwayne Ledford.

"What you see out there is a bunch of guys going out in different units and playing to the best of their ability and pushing each other," Ragone said. "It starts in pre-practice and all the way through. For right now, what the guys are asked to do, they are getting pushed by Coach Ledford and they are responding."

Family First

Malone and Shaffer know it takes time to adjust to the speed of the NFL. They understand the challenges each day represents, and they lean on each other for motivational support.

Their childhood bond keeps them grounded, they said, because they’re playing for something bigger than football.

They are playing for their family.

Rookie Spotlight: Deangelo Malone is all about heart and mindset.



The story of @debomalone18 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8LJDw9urjJ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 17, 2022

Malone said Shaffer always tells him: "We have come this far, and we got to do it for our family. You know where we came from, and you know our family. So, keep going and gaining success."

The Falcons have to make decisions regarding the roster and both players still need to solidify their spots. The team will be whittled from 80 players to a 53-man roster by Aug. 30.

The next two preseason games against the New York Jets (Monday, 8 p.m. ET) and against the Jacksonville Jaguars (Saturday, 3 p.m.) will be crucial.

Just like their days at Glenwood Hill and Cedar Grove, the cousins will face the challenge together.

"It's really like a dream come true knowing you got somebody that is family and that is your brother on and off the field," Shaffer said. "It's special as you always got that one person that you know is going to push because we are in the same family and feeding off the energy."

And if they ever need a reminder family is near, they can listen for that red cowbell.

