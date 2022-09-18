Falcons rookie WR Drake London scores first NFL touchdown

Breaking news:

Deen Worley
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons were down 28-3, but the team hasn’t stopped fighting just yet. Following an interception from LB Mykal Walker, Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London caught his his first career NFL touchdown to cut the Rams’ lead to 28-10.

Watch London’s five-yard touchdown below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

