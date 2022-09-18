Falcons rookie WR Drake London scores first NFL touchdown
The Atlanta Falcons were down 28-3, but the team hasn’t stopped fighting just yet. Following an interception from LB Mykal Walker, Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London caught his his first career NFL touchdown to cut the Rams’ lead to 28-10.
Watch London’s five-yard touchdown below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.
A moment @DrakeLondon_ will never forget.
📺: @FOX5Atlanta || NFL+ #ATLvsLAR || #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/9kxKGSOBWA
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 18, 2022
