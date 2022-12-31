Falcons rookie Tyler Allgeier closing in on 1,000-yard season

For the second year in a row, the Atlanta Falcons have a rookie on pace to go over 1,000 yards. In 2021, first-round pick Kyle Pitts racked up 1,026 receiving yards.

Running back Tyler Allgeier is the latest Falcons rookie to approach that 1,000-yard milestone. Allgeier has 944 all-purpose yards — 817 rushing yards and 127 receiving yards — with three total touchdowns through the first 15 games.

The former BYU star ranks third among rookies in rushing yards, prompting Cordarrelle Patterson to go on Twitter and lobby for his backfield mate to be included in the NFL’s Rookie of the Year conversation.

@tylerallgeier17 my dawg should be in the ROTY conversation!!!!!! @NFL — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) December 25, 2022

Atlanta has two games remaining, meaning Allgeier needs just 56 total yards to hit 1,000 for the season. He needs 183 more rushing yards (91.5 per game) over these final two contests to hit the 1,000-yard mark on the ground.

Moving beyond the numbers, Allgeier deserves a lot of credit for making the most of his opportunity. His effort jumps off the screen every time he touches the ball.

Whether he’s turning a three-yard loss into a one-yard gain, or dragging a defender an extra six yards on a big run, Allgeier is a guy that should be around for a long time in an offense that perfectly utilizes his skill set.

