Falcons rookie RB Bijan Robinson to wear the No. 7

The Atlanta Falcons have an interesting history with the No. 7. Not only was it the number worn by former Falcons quarterback Michael Vick once upon a time, kicker Younghoe Koo has worn the number for the last four seasons.

It now appears that Koo has passed the number on to rookie running back Bijan Robinson, according to the team’s Twitter account.

There's something about that #7 pic.twitter.com/bNjLj7los8 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 2, 2023

Robinson, who was drafted with the No. 8 overall pick, wore the No. 5 during his collegiate career at Texas. Since Falcons wide receiver Drake London currently wears the No. 5, Robinson had to look elsewhere.

The Longhorns standout was widely considered the best non-quarterback prospect in the class. In 2022, Robinson rushed for 1,575 yards and 18 touchdowns at Texas.

Related

Poll Results: Fan grades for each pick in 2023 draft class Falcons sign six undrafted free agents Bijan Robinson excited to join a 'really good' Falcons offense Falcons CB Jeff Okudah is ineligible for 5th-year option Falcons 2023 draft class: Relative Athletic Scores Falcons post-draft starting lineup projections

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire