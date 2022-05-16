Falcons rookie minicamp: Highlights of QB Desmond Ridder
With or without Matt Ryan, it was always likely the Falcons were going to take a quarterback in the 2022 NFL draft.
The team selected Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder in the third round to battle Marcus Mariota for the starting job this season. Ridder made his Flowery Branch debut over the weekend during rookie minicamp.
Check out some of Ridder’s highlights below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.
