Falcons rookie LB Ade Ogundeji fined for unnecessary roughness

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Falcons came out firing on all cylinders in Week 7, but the Dolphins wouldn’t go down without a fight. It took a late drive that was capped off by a Younghoe Koo field goal to seal Atlanta’s 30-28 victory over Miami.

Playing without their best pass rusher, Dante Fowler, who’s on injured reserve with a knee injury for at least another week, rookie OLB Ade Ogundeji earned the most reps of his short career. The fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame played 71 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in Week 7, up from his previous high of 54 percent in Week 5.

Ogundeji made a nice play when he blocked a Dolphins field goal, but it wasn’t all positive for the rookie. After an unnecessary roughness penalty for a face mask in the second quarter, Ogundeji has been fined $4,000 by the NFL, as reported by ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

The Falcons host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and will need Ogundeji to again play a high percentage of the team’s defensive snaps. Atlanta is currently favored by 3.5 points over Carolina.

